Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley announce tech-infused golf league with PGA TOUR

Prior to the 2022 TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, announced TGL, a new tech-infused golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR. TMRW Sports co-founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are the first two golfers committed to compete in the league's inaugural season, which will kick off in January 2024.