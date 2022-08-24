Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley announce tech-infused golf league with PGA TOUR

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Aug 24, 2022
Prior to the 2022 TOUR Championship, Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, announced TGL, a new tech-infused golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR. TMRW Sports co-founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are the first two golfers committed to compete in the league's inaugural season, which will kick off in January 2024.