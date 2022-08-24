Collin Morikawa explains how he pulled off two incredible bunker hole-outs

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Aug 24, 2022
At two events in 2020, Collin Morikawa proved there's no bunker challenge he can't conquer. In Round 3 of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Morikawa holed a 47-foot shot for birdie from a plugged lie on the par-4 1st hole and later in the year another from an awkward like in the second round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD.