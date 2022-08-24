Collin Morikawa explains how he pulled off two incredible bunker hole-outs

At two events in 2020, Collin Morikawa proved there's no bunker challenge he can't conquer. In Round 3 of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Morikawa holed a 47-foot shot for birdie from a plugged lie on the par-4 1st hole and later in the year another from an awkward like in the second round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD.