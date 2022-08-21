×

Patrick Cantlay repeats as champion at BMW Championship

Aug 21, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay shot a 2-under 69 to get to 14-under, winning the event for the second straight season, his eighth PGA TOUR title overall. Cantlay is the first player to defend his title in a FedExCup event in the playoffs' 16-year history.