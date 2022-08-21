×

Adam Scott’s clutch up-and-down par to climb into top 30 at BMW Championship

In the final round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Adam Scott hits his greenside bunker shot to 2 feet, setting up a clutch par save at the par-4 18th hole. That par secured Scott’s FedExCup ranking inside the top 30, advancing him to East Lake for the TOUR Championship.