Will Zalatoris on the lucky break that helped him win FedEx St. Jude

Prior to the 2022 BMW Championship, Will Zalatoris talks about earning his first career PGA TOUR victory at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship after defeating Sepp Straka in a playoff. Zalatoris currently sits atop the FedExCup Standings heading into the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs.