"This is a golf course I can excel on" Rory McIlroy on Wilmington Country Club

Aug 17, 2022

Prior to the 2022 BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy shares his thoughts on Wilmington Country Club, which is hosting a PGA TOUR event for the first time. McIlroy arrived in Wilmington on Friday night after missing the cut at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.