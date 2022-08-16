×

Matt Fitzpatrick on his offseason improvements in pursuit of higher swing speed

Aug 16, 2022

Prior to the 2022 BMW Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick talks about making changes to his swing to improve his golf game during the offseason. Fitzpatrick's consistent play has helped him achieve 10 top - 10 finishes in the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season, tied for the most, alongside Patrick Cantlay.