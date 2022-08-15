Every shot from 3-hole playoff | Will Zalatoris wins FedEx St. Jude Championship

Check out every shot from the dramatic three-hole playoff at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, where Will Zalatoris beat Sepp Straka to earn his first victory on the PGA TOUR. After a tee shot that saw his ball bounce on the rocks while avoiding the water, Zalatoris took a drop from the penalty area and saved bogey to capture the win on the third playoff hole at TPC Southwind.