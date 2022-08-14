Adam Scott’s Round 4 highlights from FedEx St. Jude | No. 77 to 45 in FedExCup

In the final round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Scott shot a 4-under par 66 and finished tied for 5th which helped him move from No. 77 to No. 45 in the FedExCup Standings to advance to the BMW Championship.