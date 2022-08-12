Rory McIlroy shows off lob wedge skills at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Ahead of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rory McIlroy shows off his lob wedge skills from 92 yards to Chris “Trottie” Trott from TaylorMade Golf and explains why he keeps three wedges in his bag including his Milled Grind 3 wedges and TP5x golf ball.