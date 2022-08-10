×

Xander Schauffele provides gift to St. Jude patient

Prior to the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele gives Riley, age 5, a pair of custom-designed gold shoes. Riley was diagnosed at 19 months old with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and underwent 2.5 years of chemotherapy at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.