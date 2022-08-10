Tony Finau's golf swing compilation 2007-2022

|
The evolution of Tony Finau's consistent and powerful swing during his time on PGA TOUR Canada, the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR. Finau turned professional in 2007 and earned his PGA TOUR card in 2015. During the 2021-22 Regular Season, the 6-foot, 4-inch native of Utah won back-to-back events at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic in July.