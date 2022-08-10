×

Scottie Scheffler wins Aon Risk Reward Challenge award

Aug 10, 2022

The Aon Risk Reward Challenge is a unique, season-long competition across the PGA TOUR that highlights golf’s most strategic decision makers. For the 2021-22 Regular Season, Scottie Scheffler claimed the trophy with the most birdies (29) and eagles (3) on the Aon Risk Reward Challenge holes.