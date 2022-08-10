×

Rory McIlroy on his mindset during final round of The Open

Aug 10, 2022

Prior to the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rory McIlroy talks about changing his mindset during the final round of The Open in response to Cameron Smith's late charge for the lead. McIlroy finished 3rd after shooting a final-round 70 at the Old Course at St. Andrews.