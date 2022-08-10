Rory McIlroy on his mindset during final round of The Open

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Aug 10, 2022
Prior to the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rory McIlroy talks about changing his mindset during the final round of The Open in response to Cameron Smith's late charge for the lead. McIlroy finished 3rd after shooting a final-round 70 at the Old Course at St. Andrews.