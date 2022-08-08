Adam Scott credits consistency for his 14 wins

|
Over the last 22 years, Adam Scott has earned 14 career PGA TOUR wins, which he says comes from consistency with the equipment in his bag. Scott shares the new Titleist club he added to his bag and how it has changed his game.