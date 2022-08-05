Kevin Kisner, J.T. Poston and Rickie Fowler make a wish come true at Wyndham

Collin, 14, is recovering from a battle with leukemia and his wish has been to go behind-the-scenes at a PGA TOUR event. At the 2022 Wyndham Championship and thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Collin spent time with J.T. Poston and Rickie Fowler, then got to play in the pro-am with Kevin Kisner at Sedgefield Country Club.