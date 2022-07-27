×

Patrick Cantlay on his brother's record-breaking round at U.S. Junior Amateur

Jul 27, 2022

Prior to the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Cantlay talks about his brother's record-breaking nine holes at the U.S. Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes in Oregon. Jack Cantlay, Patrick's youngest brother, shot an 8-under 28 on his inward nine during the event's first round of stroke play.