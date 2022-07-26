×

Wyatt Worthington II wins men's division of THE JOHN SHIPPEN

Jul 26, 2022

Wyatt Worthington II shot a final round seven-under 65 to win the men's division of THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Golf Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage at Detroit Golf Club. With the win, Worthington II earns an exemption into the PGA TOUR's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.