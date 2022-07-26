Wyatt Worthington II on his experience playing in major championships

Prior to the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wyatt Worthington II talks about his experience playing in two PGA Championships before making his third PGA TOUR start. Worthington II won the men's division of THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Golf Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage on Sunday to earn an exemption into the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.