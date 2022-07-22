×

Melvin Gordon and Dare Ogunbowale visit 3M Open Fan Village

NFL players Melvin Gordon and Dare Ogunbowale started Vibez Golf Club to make golf more inclusive and accessible. Prior to the 2022 3M Open, the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans running backs visit the Fan Village with kids from the Minneapolis-St. Paul area to experience golf like they never have before.