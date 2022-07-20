×

Joohyung Kim on his lifelong dream of playing on the PGA TOUR

Jul 20, 2022

Prior to the 2022 3M Open, Joohyung Kim talks about the consistency that is required to compete with the best players on the PGA TOUR in order to earn full membership. On Monday, Kim accepted Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.