Chez Reavie’s news conference after winning Barracuda

After his final-round 69 to win the 2022 Barracuda Championship by one point in the modified stableford scoring system, Chez Reavie discusses grinding on Sunday to earn his third PGA TOUR title, the emotions after winning for the first time in three seasons, and what this victory means going forward with the FedExCup playoffs soon approaching.