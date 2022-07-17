×

Chez Reavie pars 72nd hole to seal third victory at Barracuda

Jul 18, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 Barracuda Championship, Chez Reavie pars the par-4 18th hole to card 2-under 69, scoring six points in the modified stableford scoring system, and winning his third PGA TOUR title by one point.