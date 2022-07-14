Joe Highsmith on his dream of playing on the PGA TOUR before Barracuda

Prior to the 2022 Barracuda Championship, Joe Highsmith talks about wanting to play on the PGA TOUR after playing in the 2017 Junior Presidents Cup. The Pepperdine standout finished 10th in the 2022 Velocity Global Ranking, earning status on PGA TOUR Canada through PGA TOUR University.