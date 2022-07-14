×

Billy Andrade honored with PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award

Jul 14, 2022

On a Zoom call with the late Payne Stewart’s wife, Tracey, and children, Chelsea and Aaron, Billy Andrade learns he is the recipient of the 2022 Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company. The award is presented annually to a player who best exemplifies character, sportsmanship and a dedication to charitable giving.