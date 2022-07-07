Matt Fitzpatrick’s par after tee shot finds wrong green at Genesis Scottish Open

In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Matt Fitzpatrick hits his tee shot at the par-3 12th hole way right, carrying the rock wall and onto the par-3 14th green. By rule, Fitzpatrick is given free relief off the 14th green. He then pitches his second onto the 12th green and drains the ensuing 11-footer to save par.