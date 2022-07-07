×

Get to know: Andrew Novak

Jul 07, 2022

Since turning professional in 2017, Andrew Novak has worked his way up from PGA TOUR Canada to the PGA TOUR. In 2020, Novak won the Lecom Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry TOUR to earn his PGA TOUR card. Novak lives in St. Simon's Island, Georgia, with his wife, Maddie.