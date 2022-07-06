Christopher Gotterup on early success adjusting to PGA TOUR

Prior to the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Christopher Gotterup talks about adjusting to the PGA TOUR after finishing T4 at the 2022 John Deere Classic. Gotterup, who played collegiate golf at the University of Oklahoma, won both the Haskins Award and Jack Nicklaus Award as the top player in college golf this year.