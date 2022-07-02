J.T. Poston interview after Round 3 at John Deere

|
Jul 02, 2022
Following his third-round, 4-under 67 at the 2022 John Deere Classic, J.T. Poston discusses being patient while trying to make enough birdies to maintain his lead, a critical eagle at the par-5 17th to curb an up-and-down back nine, and what it will take to close out a three-shot, 54-hole lead.