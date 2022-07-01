Dylan Frittelli’s unlucky ruling after drive inside of tree at John Deere

In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Dylan Frittelli’s tee shot ends up in an animal hole at the bottom of a tree at the par-5 17th hole. He calls over a rules official to break down his situation. After assessing his options, Frittelli deems his ball unplayable and proceeds to make a double bogey seven.