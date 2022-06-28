Quinn Riley prepares for PGA TOUR debut at John Deere

|
Jun 28, 2022
Former Duke golfer Quinn Riley is set to make his PGA TOUR debut at the 2022 John Deere Classic after receiving a sponsor exemption. Riley, who earned the sponsor exemption after finishing atop the 2021-22 APGA Tour Collegiate ranking, shares the letter he wrote that helped him earn the exemption.