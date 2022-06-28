×

Quinn Riley prepares for PGA TOUR debut at John Deere

Jun 28, 2022

Former Duke golfer Quinn Riley is set to make his PGA TOUR debut at the 2022 John Deere Classic after receiving a sponsor exemption. Riley, who earned the sponsor exemption after finishing atop the 2021-22 APGA Tour Collegiate ranking, shares the letter he wrote that helped him earn the exemption.