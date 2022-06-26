×

Xander Schauffele news conference after winning at Travelers

Jun 26, 2022

Following his final-round, 2-under 68 to win his sixth PGA TOUR title at the 2022 Travelers Championship, Xander Schauffele discusses being aware of the leaderboard, a clutch birdie on the final hole to seal victory and staying focussed and in the present all week allowing him to win.