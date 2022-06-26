Charlie Sifford | The Jackie Robinson of Golf

Special guest Jacques Slade takes us to the site of Charlie Sifford’s first-ever win on the PGA TOUR to tell the story of that historic victory through Dr. Sifford’s own words. As the first black golfer to earn a PGA TOUR card, Charlie Sifford forever changed the game. And his win in 1967 was the culmination of a lifetime of perseverance and determination.