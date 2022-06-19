×

Will Zalatoris hits tee shot to 6 feet to set up birdie at U.S. Open 

Jun 19, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 U.S. Open, Will Zalatoris dials in his 210-yard tee shot to 6 feet, then makes the putt to birdie the par-3 16th hole.