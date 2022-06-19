Matt Fitzpatrick news conference after wining U.S. Open 

|
Jun 20, 2022
After shooting a final-round, 2-under 68 and winning the 2022 U.S. Open at 6-under, Matt Fitzpatrick talks about the emotions he feels after achieving his first major title, his familiarity with the course being an advantage, his closing fairway stretch of holes and added power to his game making a difference. CLICK HERE for more Championship coverage.