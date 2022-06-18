×

Will Zalatoris interview after Round 3 at U.S. Open 

Jun 19, 2022

After shooting a third-round, 3-under 67 at the 2022 U.S. Open, Will Zalatoris discusses brutal conditions, being patient, not taking too many chances that would lead to big numbers and what it will take to break through in a major after contending often the last couple years. CLICK HERE for more Championship coverage.