Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick take one-shot co-lead at U.S. Open

In the third round of the 2022 U.S. Open, Will Zalatoris carded a 3-under 67, Matt Fitzpatrick carded a 2-under 68 and both got to 4-under through 54 holes, taking a one-shot lead into Sunday. CLICK HERE for more Championship coverage.