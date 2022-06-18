Matt Fitzpatrick interview after Round 3 at U.S. Open 

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Jun 19, 2022
After shooting a third-round, 2-under 68 at the 2022 U.S. Open, Matt Fitzpatrick discusses holding another 54-hole lead in a major, learning from his experience at the PGA Championship and relying on memories of the U.S. Amateur in 2013 to help give him the advantage on Sunday. CLICK HERE for more Championship coverage.