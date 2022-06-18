Matt Fitzpatrick interview after Round 3 at U.S. Open

After shooting a third-round, 2-under 68 at the 2022 U.S. Open, Matt Fitzpatrick discusses holding another 54-hole lead in a major, learning from his experience at the PGA Championship and relying on memories of the U.S. Amateur in 2013 to help give him the advantage on Sunday. CLICK HERE for more Championship coverage.