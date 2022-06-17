×

Rory McIlroy interview after Round 2 at U.S. Open

Jun 18, 2022

After a 1-under 69 in the second round of the 2022 U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy analyzes his ability to hit the shots he needed to as well as bouncing back from a pair of bogeys and a double bogey to be trailing by only one shot going into Saturday. CLICK HERE for more Championship coverage.