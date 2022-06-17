×

Joel Dahmen interview after Round 2 at U.S. Open

Jun 18, 2022

After a 2-under 68 in the second round of the 2022 U.S. Open, Joel Dahmen discusses the state of his game and controlling his nerves as he plays in the final group on Saturday, holding a one-shot co-lead in the third major championship of the year. CLICK HERE for more Championship coverage.