Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen share 36-hole lead at U.S. Open

In the second round of the 2022 U.S. Open, Collin Morikawa carded a 4-under 66, Joel Dahmen carded a two-under 68 and both climbed to the top of the leaderboard at 5-under par through 36 holes at The Country Club in Brookline. CLICK HERE for more Championship coverage.