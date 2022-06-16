×

Joel Dahmen plays the slope to set up birdie at U.S. Open

Jun 17, 2022

In the opening round of the 2022 U.S. Open, Joel Dahmen runs his greenside chip past the flag but rolls it back down a slope, settling his ball right next to the cup to set up a tap-in birdie at the par-5 8th hole. CLICK HERE for more Championship coverage.