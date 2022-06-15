Pros grind through 36-hole U.S. Open qualifier

Follow along as five professionals try to earn a ticket to the 2022 U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club at Brookline, including Chase Seiffert, Harry Hall, Jake Staiano, Seth Reeves and Erik Barnes. The pros played 36 holes at Ansley Golf Club's Settindown Creek Course, in Roswell near Atlanta, Georgia.