×

Rory McIlroy on the historical influence of The Country Club before U.S. Open

Jun 14, 2022

Prior to the 2022 U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy talks about the importance of history and tradition in golf while discussing Francis Ouimet's 1913 U.S. Open win at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, the host site of the 2022 U.S. Open.