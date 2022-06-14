×

Matt Fitzpatrick on his career trajectory after winning 2013 U.S. Amateur

Jun 14, 2022

Prior to the 2022 U.S. Open, Matt Fitzpatrick talks about how his win at the 2013 U.S. Amateur shaped his career trajectory. The 2013 U.S. Amateur was played at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, the host site of the 2022 U.S. Open.