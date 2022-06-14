Brooks Koepka on what it takes to win the U.S. Open

|
Jun 14, 2022
Having won back-to-back U.S. Open Championships in 2017 and 2018, Brooks Koepka talks about what it takes to be successful in the tournament prior to the 2022 edition at The Country Club at Brookline. CLICK HERE for more Championship coverage.