Rory McIlroy news conference after winning RBC Canadian

Jun 12, 2022

Following his final-round, 8-under 62 to win the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy discusses a hard-fought Sunday battling Tony Finau and Justin Thomas, who both shot 6-under 64s, and the emotions after repeating as a winner in Canada to claim his 21st PGA TOUR title.