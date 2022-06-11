×

Rory McIlroy interview after Round 3 at RBC Canadian

Jun 11, 2022

Following his third-round, 5-under 65 at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy discusses the mentality to try and post a number and get in the final group on Sunday, assesses his round and capitalizing on birdie opportunities and what it will take to win again in Canada come Sunday.