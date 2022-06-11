Finau’s 62 and McIlroy’s 65 give them 54-hole co-lead at RBC Canadian

In the third round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Tony Finau tied a career low with an 8-under 62, while Rory McIlroy shot a 5-under 65. Both got to 11-under par and share a two-shot co-lead heading into Sunday in Toronto.