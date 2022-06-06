Jon Rahm and caddie discuss strategy en route to eagle on No. 15 at the Memorial

In the third round of the 2022 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Jon Rahm hits his tee shot into the right rough. He and his caddie, Adam Hayes, discuss where to hit his second shot to make it to the green. He'd go on to birdie the par-5 15th hole at Muirfield Villlage Golf Club.